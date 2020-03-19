Sharing the Caring

Here at Hennepin Healthcare, we are so proud and extremely grateful for our care providers and all of our compassionate employees at this time of crisis. But we also realize the care and support teams here make up just a fraction of the healthcare workers around the world that are helping battle this worldwide pandemic.

Please take just a moment to send a THANK YOU, or a simple note of gratitude to all of the members of our team and healthcare workers all across the state, the nation and THE WORLD.

It’s simple:

Fill out the form below Every day the messages will appear on this page (below) and will be shared across our social media channels. Click the social icons at the bottom of the page to share with your friends and loved ones and encourage them to share the caring. Use #sharingthecaring.

Messages can be as long or short as you wish—whether you know someone helping others or not—a simple thank you goes a long way. Feel free to include photos, emojis and art with your submission to further brighten their day. Send as many as you want – give thanks today, tomorrow and every single day until we get through this.

Your messages of support will help bring moments of peace and comfort during this stressful time.

Please help us recognize and appreciate our heroes…they could use our love and support now more than ever before.

Example of a message:

"Thank you for showing up every day in incredible times, both onsite and offsite, for performing your work with excellence for those we serve, and for supporting not only our patients but for each other. This epidemic shall pass, but in the interim, we need to continue to operate as an amazing team and be here for our community. We will do this together. Thank you to everyone."

- Jennifer DeCubellis, CEO, Hennepin Healthcare