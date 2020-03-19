Sharing the Caring
Send a special note to care providers - and all the brave heroes on the front lines
Here at Hennepin Healthcare, we are so proud and extremely grateful for our care providers and all of our compassionate employees at this time of crisis. But we also realize the care and support teams here make up just a fraction of the healthcare workers around the world that are helping battle this worldwide pandemic.
Please take just a moment to send a THANK YOU, or a simple note of gratitude to all of the members of our team and healthcare workers all across the state, the nation and THE WORLD.
It’s simple:
- Fill out the form below
- Every day the messages will appear on this page (below) and will be shared across our social media channels.
- Click the social icons at the bottom of the page to share with your friends and loved ones and encourage them to share the caring. Use #sharingthecaring.
Messages can be as long or short as you wish—whether you know someone helping others or not—a simple thank you goes a long way. Feel free to include photos, emojis and art with your submission to further brighten their day. Send as many as you want – give thanks today, tomorrow and every single day until we get through this.
Your messages of support will help bring moments of peace and comfort during this stressful time.
Please help us recognize and appreciate our heroes…they could use our love and support now more than ever before.
Example of a message:
"Thank you for showing up every day in incredible times, both onsite and offsite, for performing your work with excellence for those we serve, and for supporting not only our patients but for each other. This epidemic shall pass, but in the interim, we need to continue to operate as an amazing team and be here for our community. We will do this together. Thank you to everyone."
- Jennifer DeCubellis, CEO, Hennepin Healthcare
Notes from our community
Janet B.
Plymouth
Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I have 2 immediate family members working at Hennepin Healthcare. You are appreciated. Be Safe. 3/24
Judy A.
Minnesota
Just a big thank you! I am praying for all in the health care field! This is TOUGH!!!! 3/24
Dureen B.
Tuscon, AZ
Thank you for your dedication! 3/24
Cindy
Maple Grove
Thank you all for being so caring and putting others ahead of yourselves. You are true HEROS. Know we are keeping you all in our thoughts and prayers 🙏 3/24
Becky
IGH
Thank you all for your hard work and dedication to helping so many lives. You’re heroes! Godbless. 3/24
Vanessa
Elliot Park Neighborhood
|Hello, amazing healthcare team! I am writing from the office of Elliot Park Neighborhood, Inc. (EPNI). We are so grateful for your ongoing commitment to the health of our community and for your extraordinary response to COVID-19. Hennepin Healthcare is a wonderful asset to our community and we want to express tremendous appreciation and gratitude for you all. Thank you!! Vanessa Haight, Executive Director, Elliot Park Neighborhood, Inc.
3/24
Carolyn
Plymouth
Thank you for all you do - today and always! Heroes! 3/24
Gloria
New Brighton
Thank you ALL for loving humanity when hatred is turning to be "the norm." We see you and appreciate all you do! Please stay safe and God bless you all! 3/24
Joshua
St. Paul
Thank you so much. Staying home is worth it to keep you all safe. 3/24
Sheila
Champlin
Thank you! Stay safe🙏🏻 I am a retired ICU and Long Term Care RN. I understand 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 3/24
Meryl
Brooklyn Park
Hennepin Healthcare ED staff, when we go home, you are still here doing the work. Thanks to all of you for your commitment and hard work during extreme circumstances. You and your families are always in my prayers. Greatly appreciated! 3/24
Carolee R.
Stacy
Thank you for staying on and keeping the world going!! 3/24
Kara
Chicago, IL
Thinking of all of you and so grateful for your work, passion, and sacrifice. Love, Madeleine's mo. 3/23
Chad
HCMC Paramedic
Thank you Chad and fellow paramedics for your unparalleled dedication in caring for all patients. Being on the front line carries its own set of challenges, especially so during the current pandemic. But you all continue to serve, Thank you, thank you, thank you!! #sharingthecaring 3/23
Sophia
Eden Prairie
Thank you so much for your time in helping people with the coronavirus. I really appreciate all the hard work. 3/23
Marissa
Minnetonka
Thank you to all the Hennepin Healthcare staff for being on the front lines, and for being fearless and compassionate! Your community thanks you! 3/23
Janelle
Roseville
Thank you isn’t enough. Putting others above yourselves and your families in a time like this is so selfless. All of you in the medical field are amazing ❤️❤️❤️ 3/23
Shashank P.
Corcoran
Thank you to all Hennepin Healthcare employees that are showing up for work while rest of us stay home and do our part. Thank you for caring with compassion and making sacrifices for people. My wife works at Hennepin Healthcare. I couldn't be more proud. Thank you so much! 3/23
Peg
Internal Medicine
If a person has to be caught up in this whole mess, I can't think of a group of people I would rather be with working through it with then all of you! Love you guys! 3/23
Theresa
OT Department
A huge thanks to Jennifer DeCubellis for her openness, authenticity, and whole hearted, skilled leadership at this time. Seeing the video you shared made me feel confident in our leadership and our ability to work together to support one another and the patients we serve. Your commitment to teamwork and respect for human individuality made me feel that we had exactly what it would take in our leadership to survive this crisis and come out the other side even more committed to one another and to the work we all do. Thanks so very much for your skills, dedication, and approach to leadership. I am so very grateful for everything you are doing! 3/23
Danny
Edina
No word can really describe our appreciations for your sacrifices in order to combat this virus. We are doing the easy part of just staying at home. You have to face the chances of contracting the virus every day and potentially affecting your own families. Let's hope this will be over very soon and you all can enjoy a "normal" life again with your family. Thank you very much!! 3/23
Giampaolo
Plymouth
Words are not enough to express how grateful I am for everything you are doing for the community! You are putting yourself in danger to help others and for this we owe you! Stay safe! 3/23
Emma
Richfield
Thank you to Hennepin Healthcare for always caring so deeply about the health of our community, no matter the situation. Although this time is unprecedented and there is so much that is uncertain, that has not stopped the amazing providers, nurses, and other staff from stepping up to continue to give the best possible care and be leaders in this time of need. Your work does not go unnoticed! 3/23
Karen S.
Human Resources
I was a Medical Assistant before coming to Hennepin in 1996. Being on the front lines meant also knowing what medical crises were coming up and how to communicate with our patient population. Never did we experience a pandemic. I applaud all our front line staff during this time. You are on my heart each day. I wish you peace and health. 3/23
Gloria
St. Louis Park
Thank you for all you are doing to care for patients during this pandemic!! Stay safe and take care and know that you are so appreciated!! 3/22
Veronica
St. Paul
Thank you for putting yourselves on the line every day for the benefit of others. All of you truly are lifesavers and deserve all the love and appreciation in the world. Especially in these hectic times, it is necessary to remember that there is an end. This will end and life will resume as normal soon. Thank you for pushing us closer to that soon every single day. I am eternally grateful for all the work that you do! 3/21
Lynne
Eden Prairie
THANK YOU from our hearts. We are holding you, and those dear to you, in our prayers for protection and health. You are all heroes. Heroes. You studied hard, and you became a healthcare worker after many long nights and passing Organic Chemistry :). We owe you a debt of gratitude. Here's a photo of our new puppy, Dell, and her littermate, Ocean. Love and prayers, the Peterson Family. 3/21
Meg
Minneapolis
Thank you for your devotion to our community and your work at a time it’s needed the most. I hope you can all feel the collective gratitude from each and every one of us. 3/21
Susie
Minneapolis
Thank you! You are so appreciated! 3/21
Jane
Minneapolis
Sending the entire Hennepin Healthcare team and healthcare workers worldwide so much love. Thank you for caring for patients, their families and each other. 3/20
Patient
Minneapolis
I just wanted to call to say the care I have been receiving has been excellent. From the time I walked in and I was in the emergency room until the guy rolled me up to the room to the nurses to the people that come and get blood. Everybody has been so nice. I just want to say hats off to Hennepin Healthcare. You guys are doing an awesome job, especially with this pandemic that is going on…I appreciate your care. Thank you so much! 3/20
Mary B.
Perrysburg, OH
YOU ALL ARE THE BEST! Thank you so much for your work every day, every minute. Emi is my most wonderful niece. Take care of yourselves & each other. 3/24
Sheila J.
Minneapolis
My heart is with all of you. As a retired RN from STNU and Same Day Surgery, I pray you get the medical supplies you need to stay safe. I know you are working so very hard and are exhausted. Eat healthy sleep well. 3/24
Jodi P.
Eau Claire, WI
Heroes! Each and every one of you! Thanks for all you do! 3/24
Jahnavi
Corcoran
Thanks a lot for everything you do. Each and every one of you is a superhero without a cape. Please take care of yourself too. 🙏 3/24
Larry & Maggie
Roseville
Thanks to all the Hennepin Healthcare employees, especially the OT dept., for all you're doing during these difficult times. You are true heroes and we want you to know how much you are appreciated. Please take care of YOURSELVES AND YOUR FAMILIES. Stay safe and well. 3/24
Greg
Minneapolis
Thank you for your service and dedication! 3/24
Polly
St. Paul
Thank you for everything that you are doing! Here is Fiona in a banana hat! 3/24
Sue
Edina
Thank you so much for the wonderful message encouraging us to stay home. We appreciate you and we pray for you. You are showing great valor in the most difficult of times. 3/24
Michelle F.
Minneapolis
Thank you to the awe inspiring team at Hennepin Healthcare! Our Minneapolis community is so fortunate to have the world's finest care team on our side. We are beyond grateful to every single person at Hennepin Healthcare for pulling together and being there for us. You our Hennepin Heroes!! 3/24
Pam
Farwell
Here’s a shoutout of thanks to my amazing daughter-in-law Nicole and all her amazing co-workers for doing what you do every day. I would not want your job, but am very grateful there are people like you in the world. Keep up the good work and take care of yourselves too. 3/24
Kathy
Vadnais Heights
To the best ER staff there is. Thanks so much for your dedication to the well being of your patients. 3/23
Marcia
Plymouth
Thank you for your courage and dedication to caring for our community while fighting for the lives of your patients during this stressful and frightening crisis. You are heroes!!! 3/23
Rachel
Minneapolis
Thank you for keeping our state safe & healthy. Heroes don’t wear capes anymore, they wear masks!!! 3/23
Kim
Plymouth
Your jobs are hard on any given day. I can’t imagine facing the situation we are in now. Thank you for your bravery and putting yourself in harm’s way to help others. Your work is very much appreciated. 3/23
Marley
Eden Prairie
Thank you to all Hennepin Healthcare employees for your dedication to providing a safe, happy, and healthy environment to everyone. We appreciate all the hard work and sacrifices you make that has such a positive impact on everyone. You are appreciated! 3/23
Jeff L. and family
Livingston, NJ
Thank you for your courage, commitment, caring and expertise. You are this wars first responders on the front lines. Like the military in our previous wars, the fireman and others on 9/11 and the police & EMTs during numerous national emergencies, your actions will be remembered and talked about forever. What you are doing is nothing short of heroic. Please know that myself and my family are thinking of you all. Please be a safe as you can and thank you!!!! 3/23
Anne
St. Paul
I have been a nurse on L and D 32 years. You all have always been amazing. Now you have surpassed yourselves. We all want you to stay safe. We are in this together! 3/23
Patrick
St. Paul, MN
Thank you for having the strength to show up and help in times of madness. Thank you for helping those in need. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you! 3/23
Casey G.
HR-TA
Thank you to all the frontline staff! You are all amazing, when the rest of us shelter inside you are out in the midst of everything! You all are nothing short of amazing! I could not be prouder to be a part of the Hennepin Healthcare team! Please stay safe! 3/23
Tanya
HCMC
Special thanks to Emma, Jane, Kristine, Amy, Kris and Melissa for your work on launching new employee well-being resources. It has been an honor to watch you guys dive into this work and connect our employees in creative ways! 3/23
Andre
West St. Paul
My family and I would like to thank you for your work during these very troubling times. We really appreciate you. Thank you and God bless you. 3/23
Mark H.
Chanhassen
Thank you to all of you for your courageous and dedicated efforts during these challenging times. What we don’t appreciate enough is that you do this all day, every day regardless of the recent situation. Stay safe and God bless you all. 3/22
Joann
Cologne
Thank you for being there for all of us! God, please bless all of the providers, families and everyone!! 3/22
Ellen
St. Paul
Thank you for everything you do! While most of us are shut up in our homes and just kind of bored, you are running the front lines of a battle that you have terrifying and embarrassingly low supplies to fight... I can’t imagine how stressful and painful your work is right now. You are heroes!! How can we celebrate you enough? Thank you!!! 3/22
Mary Lou and Craig
Chanhassen
Thank you for all your selfless efforts. God bless you! 3/22
Stacey
Orono
Thank you to everyone that cares for those who are sick, nurses, doctors, custodians, security and management. I am grateful for the compassion you have for your patients and thank you for being at work each day. 3/22
Kaley
Thank you. I know you’re scared of what could happen. I know you feel like you’re not being looked after as your supplies are running short and you’re expected to work with little protection. I am hopeful that companies will step up in making protective equipment for every single one of you and you will feel safe again. Thank you. 3/21
Caitlyn L.
Minneapolis
Thank you so much for the sacrifices you are making as providers to ensure our safety. Your heroism in this event is truly astounding and greatly appreciated. Have faith, stay positive as this too shall pass and know we are rooting for you! 3/21
Shemeka B.
Minneapolis
Thank you all for putting your lives on the line to fulfill your roles and help care for so many others. We appreciate your sacrifice! THANK YOU!!! 3/21
Margo
Minneapolis
Sending my love to the Care Bears on O6/G6! Also sending love to the chaplains who support the beating heart of Hennepin. 3/21
Kristine
ODEE
I always knew HHS was a great place to work, but seeing how everyone has banded together, asking "how can I help?" is awe-inspiring! We see everything you are doing, whether it's security, EVS, nurses, HCA's, PSC's, welcome desk, or anyone else on site or not, and I want to say THANK YOU. 3/20
Christine
PR/Marketing
I am beyond grateful for all of our staff at Hennepin Healthcare. You all inspire me to work hard and keep going! When I think of strength and compassion, I think of Hennepin Healthcare providers. Thank you for always being there to care for our community. Here is a picture of a lavender field in OR that will hopefully bring you some peace (I wish you could smell it!) 3/20
Kent W.
Jamestown, ND
Just want to say thank you to you all our niece works at your hospital. Stay safe everyone. 3/24
Patricia K.
St. Paul
You are all awesome. Thank you for all you do every day. 3/24
Barb K.
Minneapolis
Please accept my great appreciation for all you do! When a crisis occurs, you are always there without question. Thank you. 3/24
Chris W.
United Kingdom
Thank you so much for rushing your lives and caring for people in need. THANK YOU! 🙏🏻 3/24
Liz A.
West Bend, WI
Staying home to stop the spread! Thank you for all of your hard work, especially my brother Mike Fischer. Stay safe, we love you! ❤️ 3/24
Susan
Finance
Hey Clinicians! You guys are our heroes and I don't want you to think you are forgotten. We on the backend do everything for you! You are always on the forefront of our thoughts. Stay strong and THANK YOU! 3/24
Julie
Golden Valley
You guys are ROCK STARS! While we hunker down, stock up and isolate, you show up and get down to the business of keeping us well. THANK YOU for all you do and all you sacrifice - we see that. 3/24
Marni
Edina
Your jobs aren't easy, even under the best circumstances. The least we can do is take time to recognize and appreciate the hard work, skills, and sacrifices you make to keep the public safe and healthy - today and every day. On behalf of our families and communities, thank you for being there for us! 3/24
Stephanie
Orthopaedics
A big thank you to Ortho Team 1 for starting us off on the right foot last week! So glad to call you my coworkers! 3/24
Kathy K.
Chanhassen
As a healthcare employee, I just wanted to let you know how much your hard - sometimes scary work - is appreciated. THANK YOU!❤️ 3/24
Dorothy
Minneapolis
You are all SO appreciated! True heroes. Take care of yourselves. We are all thinking of you. 3/23
Lisa
Plymouth
Thank you for being there to take care of us, no matter what! #StayHomeMN 3/23
April
Minneapolis
I would like to extend my wholehearted appreciation for the hard work, dedication and bravery of all Hennepin Healthcare employees that are working on the front lines. I would like to acknowledge food services, environmental services (your care and attention may be literally life or death), nursing assistants, RNs, PT/OT/SLP, respiratory therapists, front door screening and, of course, doctors! Our care for our patients and each other is what will continue to push us through this. I can't wait to see you all up close after this is all done! 3/23
Katy
Chaska
I want to say a huge THANK YOU to each of you who are going above and beyond during this time of crisis!! You have sooo much support and you are in my prayers every day!!! We want you to stay safe❤️❤️ Much much love from my family and community!!! 3/23
Ruby
Eden Prairie
Thank you for caring for everyone and being brave by helping us all!! 3/23
Kathy
Cancer Center
You are true heroes! Please stay safe in this battle you are fighting! I’m staying home for you! You are in my thoughts and prayers! 3/23
Kathy
Minnetonka
God bless you all and all you do! 3/23
Michelle
Hennepin Healthcare
Thank-you to all of the health care workers! You are our front line of defense in this pandemic! My family appreciates all you do for everyone around. 3/23
Adam
Minneapolis
Thank you to all the Hennepin Healthcare staff for being on the front lines, and for being fearless and compassionate! Your community thanks you! 3/23
Erin H.
Edina
You all are the REAL heros! Thank you thank you, thank you, for all you do! 3/23
Bill C.
Sag Harbor, NY
As we all stay at home for our safety, you are all out there risking yourselves to help those who have fallen sick. This act of selflessness on your part inspires me and my family and we want to share our sincere appreciation. We owe you everything. Truly, Bill Collage #sharingthecaring 3/23
Kristen
Maple Grove
THANK YOU to all of you - front line healthcare professionals - who are working so hard to help our citizens at this critical time! We are praying for you and your families and working hard to speed needed supplies and equipment to you. You are amazing!! THANK YOU! 3/23
Tommy
IP Psych
"A good friend of mine owns a small barbershop in NE Minneapolis that is currently closed. Last week he came in and gave cuts to EMS workers to raise spirits, several of the EMS workers and security have had to shave their faces for mask fitting. I heard it was a very uplifting experience for both the barber and EMS. Some people may think facial hair is just something that grows back, but to someone who has had a beard their whole grown life, it is part of their identity. The next time you see an employee out there with a freshly shaved face, comment on how nice it is. It's probably not shaved by choice. I promise, it means a lot.” 3/23
Bridget
Trauma Services
To all our front line staff, Today's world is uncharted territory. Times are stressful and there is an element of "fear of the unknown," yet you come to work every day to care for patients. Many of you have families and loved ones at home that you are worrying about. Know that we love you and greatly appreciate all that you are doing, every single day. Hennepin Strong! 3/23
Dyani
St. Louis Park
Thank you for being on the front lines. We appreciate your skill and dedication. 3/22
Lisa
Forest Lake
Thank you for putting yourself on the front line to help the sick! Your dedication and compassion are very much appreciated!! Thank you!! 3/22
S
Minneapolis
Thank you Hennepin Healthcare, I really don't have adequate words, there are so many examples of how you go above and beyond. Coming in for my healthcare with you has been the bright spot in my day sometimes. I regularly tell people how amazing you all are. Never mind the highest level of medical expertise, after being turned away by other places, you look me in the eye and say "we're glad you're here." One comforting thing during this crisis is knowing your healthcare providers support and care about EACH OTHER. You don't have anything if you don't have that. I care about you too. Thank you! 3/22
Kelly
Pine County
To the true American heroes....thank you all! 3/21
Ella
Minneapolis
Thank you for keeping us all safe - for sacrificing your health, your family time and your free time to show up for us all day after day. We can never thank you enough for your tireless commitment. 3/21
Nissa
Rosemount
Thank you so much for your care and dedication to keep Minnesota safe! You are true heroes and we appreciate all that you do. We will get through this because of you!! Stay safe 🙂 3/21
Kate
Minneapolis
I'm so grateful for all the wonderful healthcare workers who are rallying through this rough time for us! I especially want to thank Dr. Wegstrom and the Ortho team for their continued support via telemedicine while I am recovering at home! 3/21
Sherri W.
Clinical Documentation Improvement
Thank you to those on the front line. You are brave, strong and compassionate. Keep up the fight. Know that we think about you and each patient when we read your documentation and the care you're giving. God bless you all. 3/21
Melissa
ODEE
I am in awe over the creativity of our employees, and their willingness to pitch in and help anyone out. It's so inspiring, and it makes me proud to work at Hennepin Healthcare. What a great group of people we have! 3/20